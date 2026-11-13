Wyoming’s leadership job scene is all about Polaris right now. If you’ve got product, engineering, or operations chops, there are several high-impact roles open with strong pay and benefits.

Employer: Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Location: Wyoming, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $119,000–$150,000/year (Minnesota range)

Lead core engineering processes that shape how Polaris designs and develops its vehicles. This role owns end-to-end Product Design & Definition, driving LEAN improvements, KPIs, and change management across teams, with under 10% travel and a fast-paced office culture.

Employer: Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Location: Wyoming, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $98,000–$126,000/year (Minnesota range)

Own and improve key engineering processes that support new product development. You’ll be the subject-matter expert for Product Design & Definition, leading process mapping, LEAN projects, data quality, and user support for global teams.

Employer: Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Location: Wyoming, MN (travel between MN offices plus 15–30% broader travel)

(travel between MN offices plus 15–30% broader travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: $145,000–$165,000/year (Minnesota range)

Own the product strategy and roadmap for Polaris Commercial UTVs used in rental, fleet, construction, and grounds maintenance. This is a big-picture leadership role covering market research, pricing, lifecycle performance, and cross-functional launches for commercial vehicles.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.