Wyoming’s trucking and delivery scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you want OTR miles or local package routes. Here are a few strong picks hiring in and around Wyoming, MI.

Employer: K&B Transportation

K&B Transportation Location: Wyoming, MI (Midwest regional lanes, nationwide hiring area)

(Midwest regional lanes, nationwide hiring area) Type: Full-time, OTR

Pay: Up to $0.82 CPM, options with $1,886/week minimum and potential around $110,000/year depending on hometime choice

Pick from three pay/hometime plans, including a high-paying “Road Warrior” option, a traditional Midwest regional schedule, or Midwest home-weekends routes. Late-model Freightliner Cascadias, flight to orientation, and health/vision/dental plans are included for experienced CDL-A drivers.

Employer: K&B Transportation

K&B Transportation Location: Wyoming, MI (mostly Midwest lanes)

(mostly Midwest lanes) Type: Full-time, OTR dedicated

Pay: $270/day salary, about $1,350–$1,890/week depending on days worked

Salaried, dedicated routes so you’re paid well no matter the miles, with weekly hometime in some areas. You’ll run mostly Midwest lanes in late-model automatic Freightliners, with health, life, vision, and dental options plus safety and inspection bonuses.

Employer: PEREZ LOGISTICS

Location: Wyoming / Grand Rapids, MI

Type: Full-time, Part-time, Contract (1099)

Pay: $1.65 por paquete, aprox. $20–$260 al día según volumen

Use your own car, SUV, or van to deliver e‑commerce packages with a flexible schedule and quick start (contratación inmediata). Cargas en estación local, organizas tu ruta, y generas ingresos diarios; solo necesitas licencia vigente, seguro de auto y smartphone.

If any of these fit your skills and schedule, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—driver spots tend to fill fast around here.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.