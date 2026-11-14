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💻 Several IT Openings in Wyoming, MI – From Entry-Level to Lead
Wyoming’s tech scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re early in your IT career or leading big platforms. Here are a few standout roles hiring in Wyoming, MI.
SAP Solutions Architect
- Employer: Archer (partnering with Gordon Food Service)
- Location: Wyoming, MI (Hybrid – 4 days in office, 1 day remote)
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, ~8am–5pm
Lead SAP strategy for a major food service company. You’ll set the SAP roadmap, guide architecture across multiple domains, and mentor other IT pros while staying hands-on with complex SAP solutions.
Network Security Team Manager
- Employer: Archer (partnering with Gordon Food Service)
- Location: Wyoming, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm, plus on-call rotation (1 week on / 3 weeks off)
Run network security across cloud and traditional environments for a large North American operation. Great fit if you know enterprise networks, Zero Trust, and want to lead a high-impact security team.
Service Desk Technician – Contract (Make $776–$979/week)
- Employer: Aya Healthcare
- Location: Wyoming, MI (Acute care hospital)
- Type: Contract (listed as internship category)
- Pay: $776–$979 per week
- Length: 26 weeks
- Schedule: Days, 5x8s, 8:00am–5:00pm
- Start Date: 12/14/2026
- Experience: 1+ year in IT
Good option if you want hospital IT experience and steady daytime hours. You’ll support users on Epic and hospital systems, with benefits and support from a large healthcare staffing agency.
If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and toss in an application while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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