Wyoming’s tech scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re early in your IT career or leading big platforms. Here are a few standout roles hiring in Wyoming, MI.

Employer: Archer (partnering with Gordon Food Service )

Archer (partnering with ) Location: Wyoming, MI (Hybrid – 4 days in office, 1 day remote )

(Hybrid – ) Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, ~8am–5pm

Lead SAP strategy for a major food service company. You’ll set the SAP roadmap, guide architecture across multiple domains, and mentor other IT pros while staying hands-on with complex SAP solutions.

Employer: Archer (partnering with Gordon Food Service )

Archer (partnering with ) Location: Wyoming, MI

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm, plus on-call rotation (1 week on / 3 weeks off)

Run network security across cloud and traditional environments for a large North American operation. Great fit if you know enterprise networks, Zero Trust, and want to lead a high-impact security team.

Employer: Aya Healthcare

Location: Wyoming, MI (Acute care hospital)

(Acute care hospital) Type: Contract (listed as internship category)

Contract (listed as internship category) Pay: $776–$979 per week

Length: 26 weeks

Schedule: Days, 5x8s, 8:00am–5:00pm

Days, Start Date: 12/14/2026

Experience: 1+ year in IT

Good option if you want hospital IT experience and steady daytime hours. You’ll support users on Epic and hospital systems, with benefits and support from a large healthcare staffing agency.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and toss in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.