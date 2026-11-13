Wyoming’s schools are busy and growing, and they’re hiring people who care about kids and community. If you like the idea of steady hours, good benefits, and making a difference, these are worth a look.

Employer: Wyoming Public Schools – Wyoming Early Childhood Center

Wyoming Public Schools – Location: Wyoming, MI

Type: Full-time (181 days per WEA contract)

Salary: Not listed (includes great benefits per posting)

Teach and support young learners with special needs in a district that values belonging, diversity, and educational excellence. Full school-year schedule, strong benefits, and a very team-focused environment.

Employer: Wyoming Public Schools

Wyoming Public Schools Location: Wyoming, MI

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday (260 days annually)

Salary: Not listed (includes great benefits per posting)

Help connect the district with families and the wider community while supporting staff and internal "customers." Good fit if you’re organized, people-focused, and like variety in your day.

Employer: Wyoming Public Schools – Gladiola Elementary

Wyoming Public Schools – Location: Wyoming, MI

Type: Full-time (32.5 hrs/week, 181 days, 8:30am–3:30pm)

Salary: Starting pay per WESSA Paraeducator pay scale (plus great benefits)

Support special education students in the classroom and be a key part of their daily success. School-day hours, solid benefits, and a collaborative team make this a strong entry point into education.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on duties and requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.