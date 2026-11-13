Manufacturing in Wyoming, MI is busy right now, with solid hands-on roles for people who like fixing, building, and finishing real products.

Below are several full-time openings you can scan fast and apply to online.

Employer: Fidler Furniture Company

Fidler Furniture Company Location: Wyoming, MI (in-person)

Salary: $19–$20/hour

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM

Help finish custom metalwork for high-end homes and businesses—no two days or projects are the same. You’ll prep and finish metal, help with deliveries, keep the shop organized, and work with experienced craftsmen; benefits include paid holidays, sick time, vacation, and dental/vision after 90 days.

Employer: Direct Hire Maintenance Opportunities (for a local manufacturer)

Direct Hire Maintenance Opportunities (for a local manufacturer) Location: Wyoming, MI (in-person)

Salary: $38–$42/hour + shift premium

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

High-pay role for someone with 3+ years of injection molding maintenance experience. You’ll troubleshoot molding machines, robots, and PLC-controlled equipment, with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and holidays plus training and advancement.

Employer: HME, Inc.

Location: Wyoming, MI (in-person)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Work on fire trucks and demo units—adding options, doing repairs, light electrical work, and reading blueprints and diagrams. Good fit if you’re mechanically inclined, can handle physical work, and like the idea of keeping emergency vehicles in top shape.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—employers often post similar roles as they grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.