Wyoming’s retail scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, helping customers, and steady hours, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Dollar Tree Stores

Dollar Tree Stores Location: 3975 Division Avenue S., Wyoming, MI 49548

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help lead the store with a focus on merchandising, freight, and keeping the sales floor looking sharp. You’ll support opening/closing, cash handling, and store standards, with benefits like paid time off, retirement plans with match, and employee discounts.

Employer: ALDI USA

Location: Wyoming, MI

Type: Full-time (avg. 38 hrs/week)

Starting Pay: $25.00/hour (Year 2: $26.00/hour)

Step into a key leadership role handling daily store operations, staffing, and training. This one stands out for strong hourly pay, clear growth, and a solid benefits package including medical, 401(k) with match, paid holidays, and parental leave.

Employer: SpartanNash / Family Fare

Location: 2900 Burlingame Ave SW, Wyoming, MI 49509

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Great if you like numbers and behind-the-scenes work. You’ll handle cash office duties, support front-end cashiers, balance drawers, and follow store policies, with a people-first culture and room to learn retail operations.

If something here fits your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.