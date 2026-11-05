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📋 Wyoming, MI Admin Jobs: Multiple Full-Time Office Roles
Wyoming’s admin job scene is busy right now, with options from childcare to healthcare to a big corporate office. If you like keeping things organized and helping people, these are worth a look.
Office Assistant for a Child Care Center
- Employer: HAPPY ELEPHANT
- Location: Wyoming, MI 49509 (in-person)
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 12–6 PM
- Salary: Not listed
Family-owned childcare center (since 1972) needs an office assistant to greet parents, answer phones, help with kids, supervise other adults, handle bookkeeping, and close the office. Comes with health insurance, tuition reimbursement, and professional development help.
Unit Clerk
- Employer: Harbor Post Acute Rehabilitation Center
- Location: Wyoming, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support the nursing team with charts, phone calls, and resident records in a skilled nursing facility. Good fit if you’re organized, can handle confidential info, and want medical, dental, vision, PTO, and paid holidays (for eligible full-time staff).
Office Services Operations and Support Coordinator
- Employer: Gordon Food Service
- Location: Wyoming, MI (on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Busy, mixed role covering front desk, security badges, mail/print projects, and event support at a major food service company. Offers flexible schedules after training (standard 5-day week or 4x10s with Mondays off) and cross-functional experience with HR and office services.
If something here feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail and might be a great next step.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.