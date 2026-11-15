📢 Wolf hunting season details for Wyoming

Wolf hunting is open in parts of Wyoming with different rules depending on how wolves are classified in your area.

In most hunt areas in northwest Wyoming where wolves are designated as trophy game animals, the wolf hunting season runs from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31. In these areas, hunters must:

Follow all trophy game regulations

Monitor the harvest quota for their hunt area

for their hunt area Stop hunting if their hunt area is closed when the quota is reached

In areas of Wyoming where wolves are designated as predatory animals:

There is no harvest quota

Hunters may take wolves year-round

Hunters must report any wolf taken to Wyoming Game and Fish

Always confirm your hunt area’s classification and current status before going out.