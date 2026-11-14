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Wyoming
Scattered Showers and Fog in Parts of Wyoming
3 days ago
On 2026-11-14, scattered showers are expected in western and southern Wyoming, with temperatures staying above normal. Natrona County may see patchy fog, so drivers should use care in low-visibility areas.
This content is adapted from materials provided by WYDOT District 5-Northwest Wyoming
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