📅 Teen Dungeons & Dragons DM Workshop – Nov. 17

Students in grades 7–12 are invited to a Teen Dungeons & Dragons Workshop on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, from 4–7 PM in the library’s Teen Zone.

This month’s session focuses on how to be a Dungeon Master (DM) and what it takes to run a D&D game for your friends. Library staff will be there to answer questions about D&D, DMing, and tabletop role‑playing games.

You don’t need any experience or supplies—everything is provided. Just show up, learn how to turn your ideas and stories into fun games, and meet other teens who enjoy imagination and adventure.

For more information, call 577-7323.