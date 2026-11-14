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Thermopolis
📅 Friends of Hot Springs State Park & Legend Rock board meeting
3 days ago
📅 Friends of Hot Springs State Park & Legend Rock board meeting is coming up.
When: Tuesday, Nov 17, 2026, 9:00–10:00 AM MST
(They meet the 3rd Tuesday of each month at 9:00 AM.)
Where:
Hot Springs State Park Headquarters
538 N. Park Street
This is the regular board meeting for the Friends of Hot Springs State Park & Legend Rock group. If you’re involved with the Friends group or interested in what they’re working on for the park and Legend Rock, you can show up at the park headquarters at the scheduled time.
More Info: Friends of HSSP & LR Meeting - Nov 17, 2026 - Ther...
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