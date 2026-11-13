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Technology
⚠️ School email outage – please call the office instead
9 days ago
School email is currently down because of an Outlook / Microsoft server outage.
If you need anything from the school, do not email right now. Staff will not see emails until the servers are back up.
Instead, call the school offices directly with any questions or needs.
Once Microsoft restores service, email communication will return to normal.
More Info: Email Down 11-12-26 | Weston Co School District 1
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