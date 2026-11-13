📅 Tween craft: make your own stovetop potpourri kits

Tweens are invited to a fun, free craft time on Monday, November 16, 2026 from 4–5 PM in the Crawford Room at the library.

This activity is for 4th–6th graders. Kids will gather citrus, herbs, and spices to create a homemade stovetop potpourri kit they can use at home or give as a holiday gift. Just add water and simmer on the stove for a cozy, seasonal scent.

Supplies are provided at no cost, so you just need to bring your tween.

For more details, call 577.7323.