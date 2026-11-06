💰 IMLS museum & library grant applications due Nov. 13

💰 IMLS grant applications due November 13

If your organization is working on an Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) grant, the deadline is coming up fast.

IMLS fiscal year 2027 discretionary grant applications are due November 13, 2026. These grants support museums, libraries, archives, and related organizations as they build workforce skills, preserve cultural and natural resources, and expand education in their communities.

Before you submit:

Finish final revisions to your application

Make sure all required materials are included

are included Carefully review the relevant Notice of Funding Opportunity to confirm you meet all program requirements

to confirm you meet all program requirements Confirm your SAM.gov account is active and working so you can submit without last‑minute issues

If you run into problems, senior program officers are available to help; their contact details are listed on the IMLS program landing pages.