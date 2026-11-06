📢 Ten free 2027 Wyoming Reads books for first-graders

📢 Ten picture books picked for Wyoming first-graders in 2027

Ten children’s picture books have been chosen for Wyoming Reads 2027. Every first-grade student in Wyoming will get to pick one of these titles, then receive their chosen book at their community’s Wyoming Reads event in May 2027.

This year’s books include fun, kid-friendly stories like Axolotl-Ella: A Sort-of Cinderella Story, Goodnight, Bruce, How Not to Make a Jelly Sandwich, I Am Not Happy!, I Quit, It’s Taco Knight!, Jonty Gentoo: The Adventures of a Penguin, Rebecca, the White House Raccoon, Unfunny Bunny, and The Whale’s Tale and the Otter’s Side of the Story.

The 2027 titles are currently on display at the Wyoming State Library.

Through Wyoming Reads, the Sue Jorgensen Library Foundation gives thousands of first-graders a free book to keep. The Wyoming State Library’s Central Acquisitions Program buys these books at discounts of up to 40%, helping stretch funds so more kids get books. Over 100,000 books have gone to Wyoming first-graders since the program began.

Questions? Email statelibrary@wyo.gov or visit wyomingreads.org.