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Wright
📅 Pick up WBL’s October book club title in Wright
3 days ago
📅 Pick up this month’s book club read at Wright Branch
The Wright Branch Library (WBL) is hosting a book discussion for A Confederacy of Dunces.
You can stop by WBL to pick up this month’s book discussion title during regular hours:
- Wright Branch Library – 305 Wright Blvd, Wright, WY 82732
- Mon, Tue, Thu: 10:00am–8:00pm
- Wed, Fri: 10:00am–5:00pm
- Sat: 10:00am–2:00pm
- Sun: Closed
Once you have the book, you’ll be ready to join the upcoming discussion at WBL. Check the library’s calendar or staff for the exact discussion date and time.
More Info: WBL Book Discussion: A Confederacy of Dunces | Cam...
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