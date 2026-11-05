📅 Pick up WBL’s October book club title in Wright

📅 Pick up this month’s book club read at Wright Branch

The Wright Branch Library (WBL) is hosting a book discussion for A Confederacy of Dunces.

You can stop by WBL to pick up this month’s book discussion title during regular hours:

Wright Branch Library – 305 Wright Blvd, Wright, WY 82732 Mon, Tue, Thu: 10:00am–8:00pm Wed, Fri: 10:00am–5:00pm Sat: 10:00am–2:00pm Sun: Closed

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Once you have the book, you’ll be ready to join the upcoming discussion at WBL. Check the library’s calendar or staff for the exact discussion date and time.