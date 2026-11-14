Wynnewood’s refinery scene is busy right now, and senior engineers are in demand. If you’ve got deep experience in process, controls, or environmental work, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: CVR Energy, Inc.

CVR Energy, Inc. Location: Wynnewood, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role owns the refinery’s control systems—from design and installation to optimization and maintenance. Great fit if you have 6+ years in process controls (Honeywell TDC-3000/Experion a big plus) and want to lead automation strategy while mentoring junior engineers.

Employer: CVR Energy, Inc.

CVR Energy, Inc. Location: Wynnewood, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead design and optimization of refinery process units, from daily monitoring to capital project development. Ideal for a senior chemical engineer (8+ years) who enjoys process modeling (HYSYS/PRO-II/PROMAX), PHA/HAZOP work, and guiding other engineers.

Employer: CVR Energy, Inc.

CVR Energy, Inc. Location: Wynnewood, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior role leading air regulatory compliance and broader environmental programs for the refinery. Best for someone with 10+ years in refining/chemical plus strong environmental regulatory experience who wants to own permits, reporting, and agency interactions.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—details on each posting may help you decide fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.