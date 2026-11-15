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🎁 Free Items Around Wylie — Desks, Furniture & More
Wylie neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from furniture to craft supplies. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s up for grabs right now.
Student desk
Item: Adjustable height student desk with chalkboard top
Condition: Not stated (adjustable and usable as a chalkboard surface)
Location: Sage Creek Estates, Wylie, TX
Source: Nextdoor
This is a handy desk for homework or art time. The height can be adjusted as your child grows, and the top works as a chalkboard for drawing or practicing spelling and math.
Wooden TV Stand with Drawers
Item: Wooden TV stand with drawers and shelves
Condition: Not stated
Location: Inspiration, Wylie, TX
Source: Nextdoor
Spacious TV stand with three drawers and open shelves for media players, game systems, or baskets. A solid freebie if you need living room storage or a place to set your TV.
Set of 2 Gray Laundry Hampers
Item: Set of 2 gray fabric laundry hampers
Condition: Not stated
Location: Sage Creek Estates, Wylie, TX
Source: Nextdoor
Two matching gray hampers with “Laundry” lettering and rope handles. Great for bedrooms, dorm rooms, or a laundry room upgrade.
Kids’ Craft Supplies Lot
Item: Kids’ craft supplies lot in storage bins
Condition: Not stated
Location: Sage Creek Estates, Wylie, TX
Source: Nextdoor
Assorted craft foam shapes, stickers, and other craft materials, all stored in bins. Also includes a Play Pack Grab & Go set. Perfect for rainy-day projects, classrooms, or homeschool activities.
Free couch and recliner
Item: Reclining couch and matching recliner (must take both)
Condition: Used – Fair
Location: Inspiration community, Wylie, TX
Source: Facebook Marketplace
Set includes a reclining couch plus a recliner chair. Both are free, but the poster asks that you take both pieces together. A good option if you’re furnishing a living room on a budget and don’t mind some wear.
👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace
Free items in Wylie tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, reach out to the poster soon and arrange pickup.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.