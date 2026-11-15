Wylie neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from furniture to craft supplies. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s up for grabs right now.

Item: Adjustable height student desk with chalkboard top

Condition: Not stated (adjustable and usable as a chalkboard surface)

Location: Sage Creek Estates, Wylie, TX

Source: Nextdoor

This is a handy desk for homework or art time. The height can be adjusted as your child grows, and the top works as a chalkboard for drawing or practicing spelling and math.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Wooden TV stand with drawers and shelves

Condition: Not stated

Location: Inspiration, Wylie, TX

Source: Nextdoor

Spacious TV stand with three drawers and open shelves for media players, game systems, or baskets. A solid freebie if you need living room storage or a place to set your TV.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Set of 2 gray fabric laundry hampers

Condition: Not stated

Location: Sage Creek Estates, Wylie, TX

Source: Nextdoor

Two matching gray hampers with “Laundry” lettering and rope handles. Great for bedrooms, dorm rooms, or a laundry room upgrade.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Kids’ craft supplies lot in storage bins

Condition: Not stated

Location: Sage Creek Estates, Wylie, TX

Source: Nextdoor

Assorted craft foam shapes, stickers, and other craft materials, all stored in bins. Also includes a Play Pack Grab & Go set. Perfect for rainy-day projects, classrooms, or homeschool activities.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Reclining couch and matching recliner (must take both)

Condition: Used – Fair

Location: Inspiration community, Wylie, TX

Source: Facebook Marketplace

Set includes a reclining couch plus a recliner chair. Both are free, but the poster asks that you take both pieces together. A good option if you’re furnishing a living room on a budget and don’t mind some wear.

👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace

Free items in Wylie tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, reach out to the poster soon and arrange pickup.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.