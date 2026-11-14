Wylie neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from extra food to home appliances and clothing. If you’re nearby, these could be a big help for your home and family.

Item: White Midea upright freezer and tables

Condition: Good condition (freezer)

Location: Lakeside Estates, Wylie, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

A white Midea upright freezer in good condition, plus some tables are being given away. This could be perfect if you need more freezer space for bulk groceries or meal prep. Located in the Lakeside Estates area of Wylie.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Free food

Reason: Owner has more food than they want or need

Location: Valentine Park, Wylie, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

A neighbor near Valentine Park has free food they do not want or need because they are over capacity. If you could use some extra groceries, this is a helpful free deal to check out. Details on exact items are on the listing.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Items: Men’s and teen boots, clothing, short-sleeve polo shirts, baseball pants, and household items

Pickup info: Pick up in Wylie off Stoneybrook Drive

Location: East Side of Wylie, Wylie, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

A neighbor on the east side of Wylie is clearing out men’s and teen boots and clothing, plus SS polo shirts, baseball pants, and various household items. Pickup is off Stoneybrook Drive in Wylie. This is a nice chance to refresh a wardrobe or grab some extra household basics for free.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

If something here looks useful, try to contact the poster and arrange pickup soon—free items in Wylie tend to go quickly.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.