🛒 Wylie, TX Retail Jobs – Multiple Customer-Facing Roles

Wylie’s retail scene is busy right now, with national brands hiring for front-line and support roles. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these are worth a look.

Employer: Crash Champions Collision Repair Team

Crash Champions Collision Repair Team Location: Wylie, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This is a front-desk role at a busy collision repair shop. You’ll greet customers, handle calls, support the managers, and help with basic accounting tasks like receivables and payables.

Employer: TJ Maxx

Location: 3030 FM 544, Wylie, TX

Type: Part-time

Salary: $13.00–$13.50 per hour

Evening shift role perfect if you need daytime free. You’ll help keep the store stocked and organized, ring up customers, and may be cross-trained in different areas, with access to store discounts and a wide range of benefits (based on hours).

Employer: HomeGoods

Location: 3030 FM 544, Wylie, TX

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Salary: $13.00–$13.50 per hour

Great short-term option if you want extra income for a season. You’ll help customers on the floor, run the register, and keep the store clean and stocked, with employee discounts and other benefits depending on your hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same location. Good luck, and share this with a neighbor who’s job hunting.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.