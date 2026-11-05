📣 Wyckoff, NJ Sales & Marketing – Multiple Roles With Strong Pay

Wyckoff has some solid sales openings right now, from entry-level to management. If you like talking with people and don’t mind being on the move, these are worth a look.

Employer: Green Star Exteriors, LLC

Green Star Exteriors, LLC Location: Wyckoff, NJ

Salary: $70,000 – $140,000/year (base + uncapped commission)

(base + uncapped commission) Type: Full-time

This is a door-to-door, entry-level role talking with homeowners about roofing, windows, siding, and doors. No experience needed, paid training, strong benefits (401(k) match, health, dental, vision, PTO, gym reimbursement), and clear paths to promotion if you like a high-energy, competitive sales environment.

Employer: Empire Portfolio Group (Orangetheory franchise)

(Orangetheory franchise) Location: Wyckoff, NJ

Salary: Competitive salary + performance bonus (exact amount not listed)

(exact amount not listed) Type: Full-time

Lead sales for a busy fitness studio: drive memberships, give tours, follow up on leads, and help hit monthly revenue goals. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, employee discounts on classes, and room to grow into multi-unit management if you’re strong at sales and love the fitness world.

Employer: Closets By Design

Location: Wyckoff, NJ area (Northwest NJ, 30–40 mile radius)

Salary: Commission only, about $36,000 – $100,000/year (roughly $3,000 – $8,333/month )

(roughly ) Type: Full-time (flexible schedule; part-time options mentioned)

Design custom closets and home storage systems in customers’ homes using pre-set appointments (no cold calling). You get full sales/design training, marketing support, and can earn solid commission if you’re organized, creative, and comfortable working independently with a flexible schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a fit you didn’t expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.