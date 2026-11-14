Wyandotte has some very special kittens looking for loving homes. These baby cats are shy at first, but full of purrs and playful energy once they feel safe.

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (approx. birthdate 8/11/26)

Baby (approx. birthdate 8/11/26) Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Shelter to Home (Wyandotte, MI)

(Wyandotte, MI) Personality: A little shy at first, but with patience and love, Safari turns into a total purr machine. Once she settles in, her playful, funny side comes out, full of kitten energy and silly antics.

Safari is a beautiful young girl with a sweet nature who just needs a calm, kind home to blossom.

👉 Meet Safari and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (approx. birthdate 8/11/26)

Baby (approx. birthdate 8/11/26) Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Shelter to Home (Wyandotte, MI)

(Wyandotte, MI) Personality: Like her sister, Samira may be a bit shy when you first meet her, but she quickly shows her sweet, gentle personality. She’s also described as a purr machine, with lots of kitten energy, adorable antics, and funny moments once she feels comfortable.

Samira would love a patient family who will let her warm up and then enjoy all her playful charm.

👉 Meet Samira and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (approx. birthdate 8/11/26)

Baby (approx. birthdate 8/11/26) Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Shelter to Home (Wyandotte, MI)

(Wyandotte, MI) Personality: Nala is another lovely baby girl who starts out shy but soon shows a sweet, purry personality. Once she feels safe, her playful, funny side shines, with lots of kitten energy and cute behavior that will keep you smiling.

Nala is a little beauty with a big personality just waiting for the right home.

👉 Meet Nala and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Wyandotte area and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please consider visiting Shelter to Home and meeting these sweet girls. Sharing this post can also help them find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.