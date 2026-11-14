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🐱 Playful Baby Cats Ready for Adoption in Wyandotte
Wyandotte has some very special kittens looking for loving homes. These baby cats are shy at first, but full of purrs and playful energy once they feel safe.
Safari
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (approx. birthdate 8/11/26)
- Gender: Female
- Shelter: Shelter to Home (Wyandotte, MI)
- Personality: A little shy at first, but with patience and love, Safari turns into a total purr machine. Once she settles in, her playful, funny side comes out, full of kitten energy and silly antics.
Safari is a beautiful young girl with a sweet nature who just needs a calm, kind home to blossom.
👉 Meet Safari and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Samira
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (approx. birthdate 8/11/26)
- Gender: Female
- Shelter: Shelter to Home (Wyandotte, MI)
- Personality: Like her sister, Samira may be a bit shy when you first meet her, but she quickly shows her sweet, gentle personality. She’s also described as a purr machine, with lots of kitten energy, adorable antics, and funny moments once she feels comfortable.
Samira would love a patient family who will let her warm up and then enjoy all her playful charm.
👉 Meet Samira and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Nala
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (approx. birthdate 8/11/26)
- Gender: Female
- Shelter: Shelter to Home (Wyandotte, MI)
- Personality: Nala is another lovely baby girl who starts out shy but soon shows a sweet, purry personality. Once she feels safe, her playful, funny side shines, with lots of kitten energy and cute behavior that will keep you smiling.
Nala is a little beauty with a big personality just waiting for the right home.
👉 Meet Nala and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Wyandotte area and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please consider visiting Shelter to Home and meeting these sweet girls. Sharing this post can also help them find their forever homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.