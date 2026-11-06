🏥 Wyandotte Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Openings at Henry Ford Health

Healthcare hiring is steady in Wyandotte, MI, especially at Henry Ford Health. If you’re licensed and ready for a hospital setting, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Henry Ford Health

Henry Ford Health Location: Wyandotte, MI

Type: Full-time , afternoon shift, eligible for full-time benefits

, afternoon shift, eligible for full-time benefits Salary: Not listed

Work in CT imaging doing computerized tomographic procedures, with the option to also perform general diagnostic X-rays. You’ll need a high school diploma/GED, BLS, and ARRT(CT), NMTCB, or related CT/MRI/Nuclear/Radiation Therapy credentials (or CT registration within 12 months).

Employer: Henry Ford Health

Henry Ford Health Location: Wyandotte, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hospital-based pharmacist role leading inpatient pharmacy operations on your shift. You’ll provide direct patient-centered pharmacy services, supervise techs, support training for interns/externs, and share drug information with the care team. Requires a degree from an accredited college of pharmacy and Michigan pharmacist license (or eligibility within 30 days).

Employer: Henry Ford Health

Henry Ford Health Location: Wyandotte, MI

Type: Full-time , afternoon shift, eligible for full-time benefits

, afternoon shift, eligible for full-time benefits Sign-on Bonus: Up to $10,000

Salary: Not listed

Afternoon MRI role doing full MRI studies: prepping patients, positioning, setting scan parameters, and handling image processing and quality control. Requires high school diploma/GED, BLS, and MRI-related certification (ARMRIT or ARRT(MR), or ability to obtain MRI board certification within 12 months if you’re already ARRT(R), ARDMS, ARRT(NM), or NMTCB).

If one of these fits your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—hospital roles can move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.