🏥 Wyandotte MI Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Part-Time Openings

Healthcare hiring is steady in Wyandotte right now, with solid part-time roles for people who like direct patient care and behind-the-scenes support.

Below are several local openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Centria Autism

Centria Autism Location: Wyandotte, MI

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17 – $20/hour

Work one-on-one with children with autism, following care plans created by a BCBA. This is a good fit if you’re patient, active, and love working with kids—no prior experience needed, and training is provided. Expect a physical job (lifting up to 50 lbs) and a clear path to grow in behavioral health.

Employer: Henry Ford Health – Wyandotte Hospital

Location: Wyandotte, MI

Type: Contingent / Part-time, Midnights

Pay: Not listed

Support RNs on a medical-surgical floor, helping with patient comfort, safety, and basic care. Great for those who have completed a nurse assistant program, MA program, or nursing fundamentals and want hospital experience in a large, respected health system.

Employer: RAVINDER GANDHI, MD PC

Location: Wyandotte, MI

Type: Part-time (20–30 hours/week)

Pay: $18 – $20/hour

Join a busy pulmonary and sleep medicine office and handle real-time charting in the Henry Ford Health EMR. Ideal if you already have 1+ year of scribe experience and scribe certification, and want steady hours, 401(k), health insurance, and PTO in a clinic setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.