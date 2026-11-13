While the calendar has flipped to November, many people are already in the holiday spirit, and that includes bars and restaurants in metro Detroit.

There are plenty of places hosting pop-up holiday bars in November and December. Below you'll find a list of the latest bars.

You you know of a bar that is not included, please email max.white@scripps.com.

Cadillac Lodge and Chalet 313

Right in Campus Martius and Cadillac Square, the famous Cadillac Lodge and the new Chalet 313 are two holiday bars in Downtown Detroit.

Both serve alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, with Cadillac Lodge also having some food options. Both will be open Wednesday through Sunday.

Whiskey Wonderland at Detroit City Distillery

Detroit City Distillery in Eastern Market is bringing back Whiskey Wonderland for another year. The menu will feature a variety of festive drinks with their spirits. It officially begins Nov. 18.

Sippin' Santa at The Skip

The Skip inside The Belt in Downtown Detroit is going tropical once again this holiday season for Sippin' Santa. You can make reservations and try tropical drinks in a variety of holiday mugs.

It will open Nov. 19 and is open Tuesdays-Thursdays and Sundays from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. and Fridays & Saturdays from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Miracle pop-up at The Oakland in Ferndale

Miracle, another national pop-up, is taking place at The Oakland Art Novelty Co. in Ferndale.

The Iron Gate in Wyandotte

Cocktail bar and restaurant Iron Gate is bringing back its fun and delicious holiday pop-up. They're located right in Downtown Wyandotte on Biddle and have a menu that includes a mix of cocktails, fun shots and delicious food.

Reservations are encouraged but bar seating is first-come, first-served, and the bar is open every day.

Weiss on Ice

Weiss Distillery in Clawson brought back Weiss on Ice again in 2025. The winter wonderland menu includes a mix of drinks with their craft spirits. Weiss on ice starts Nov. 17.

Park 600 at the Royal Park Hotel

The bar and restaurant inside The Royal Park Hotel transform for the holidays on certain days of the week. It features an upside-down Christmas tree, lights, garland and more. It's open Thursdays through Saturdays and is first-come-first-serve starting Nov. 12. It will also be open Monday, Nov. 23, Wednesday, Nov. 25, and Dec. 27-30.

Jingle at Ale Mary's and Terry's Terrace

Ale Mary's Beer Hall in Royal Oak has been transforming into Jingle for years now, and it's back again in 2026. The pop-up features festive drinks and delicious food. It begins Nov. 15.

It will also pop-up at Terry's Terrace in Harrison Township starting Nov. 15.

Santa's Side Hustle

Located in Downtown Detroit, Side Hustle Lounge next to Mootz is returning to Santa's Side Hustle starting Nov. 20. It will be the Elf-themed bar with food, drinks and more.

The pop-up is open Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to midnight, Friday from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m., Saturday from 2 p.m. to 1 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday. No reservations required.

Caseys of Walled Lake

Caseys of Walled Lake, located on Maple Rd., is bringing a Christmas pop-up bar to the area. They said they'll be "bringing you all the festive cheer, spiked eggnog, and holiday magic you can handle." It will open Nov. 20.

Big League Brews

Big League Brews on Ecorse Rd. in Taylor is also getting decked out for the holidays. They are open every day.

J.P. McGuire's and J.P.'s Trolly Stop in Taylor