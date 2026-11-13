Neighbors in Warren woke up to debris Friday morning after an apparent house explosion and fire happened Thursday night.

“I was here 15 seconds after the explosion. I ran. I think I'd save somebody's life,” neighbor Robert Colton said. “The fire was too great. I know no one could have survived. I just feel great that no one got hurt, and everything's OK.”

It happened at the corner of Hendricks and Elroy avenues near the 9 Mile road area. Another man who said he lives two doors away from the explosion said the house was vacant and for sale with no one inside.

Watch the video report below:

Apparent house explosion in Warren startles neighborhood

Crews said they arrived to the scene around 11 p.m. It prompted a massive cleanup effort, including the Warren Department of Public Works and police and fire departments, plus property and energy restoration companies.

People in the area said they could feel the impact.

“I just heard a huge explosion. A huge shockwave hit my home, and everything fell off the walls,” Colton said. “And I ran out.”

Colton said he also had not seen anyone living in the home, but cleanup went on for hours. 7 News Detroit has reached out to Warren officials for more information and is waiting to hear back Monday morning.

