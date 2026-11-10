As health insurance open enrollment gets underway, Michigan officials are urging residents to compare their options carefully as premiums are expected to rise.

For Michiganders shopping for coverage, taking time to review available plans can help ensure their choice fits both their medical needs and budget.

“There’s lot of plans laid out for you,” said Mia Elzy, who is considering her health coverage options for 2027.

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Michigan health insurance open enrollment begins as residents face higher costs

Open enrollment has many people across metro Detroit weighing those options and deciding how much coverage they need and how much they can afford to spend.

“Since I’m a young and relatively healthy woman, low premium-high deductible, right? Those can be kind of confusing but it really depends on you and your situation,” Elzy said.

Employers are also considering the needs of their workers as they review health insurance options.

“We have a lot of people to consider and we want to make sure everyone has what they need,” business owner Lauren Gauthier said.

Open enrollment began Nov. 1 for people who purchase insurance through the Affordable Care Act marketplace.

“This is such an important time for Michiganders who need health insurance,” said Laura Hall, chief deputy director of the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services.

People who want their coverage to begin Jan. 1 must enroll by Dec. 15. Those who sign up between Dec. 16 and Jan. 15 will have coverage beginning Feb. 1.

“Biggest thing we say is the biggest mistake you can make is wait and miss the deadline,” Hall said.

Michigan insurance rates expected to rise

As residents prepare to choose their coverage, Hall said Michiganders should expect rates to increase by an average of about 14%.

“A lot of the drivers for that are increased pharmaceutical costs, medical costs are going up,” Hall said.

Hall also said there have been federal changes involving income verification and citizenship, making it important for people to have the necessary documentation ready before beginning the enrollment process.

“Make sure you have proof of income, tax credit eligibility information,” Hall said. “Social Security numbers, immigration documents, having those documents ready when you go to enroll will help you with that process.”

Beyond gathering paperwork, Hall recommends looking closely at how you and your family used health care during the past year. That can include reviewing prescriptions, doctor visits and any significant medical needs that could arise in the coming year.

“What prescriptions did you get? What doctors visits did you have? And then thinking about if you know next year, is there a procedure or is your family going to grow?” Hall said.

Comparing plans can also help shoppers understand differences in premiums, deductibles and other costs before committing to coverage.

“There’s no harm in window shopping to see what’s available for you,” Hall said.

Consumers with questions or concerns about other health insurance are encouraged to contact the Department of Insurance and Financial Services Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 877-999-6442.

