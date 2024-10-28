Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

    Ann Arbor public school teachers voicing concern over rising healthcare costs

    By Tiarra Braddock,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fp0Bi_0wP9d4Ea00

    Teachers in Ann Arbor are voicing their concerns about their healthcare costs.

    We’re told that their insurance rates will be going up and some teachers are worried they won’t be able to afford the higher cost.

    “Teachers are going to see with the HMO that we have, they’re going to be paying about $3,300 more per year out of pocket and that pushes it to about $10,000 out of pocket per year for the HMO, for the PPO, it’s going up a little over $4,000,” said Fred Klein, the president of the Ann Arbor Education Association.

    The union is currently in negotiations talks with the school district over healthcare costs.

    “This increase in cost is just unsustainable for teachers. I was just contacted by a teacher on Friday who said they had to back out of a mortgage agreement because of these new health insurance rates,” said Klein.

    I also spoke with Tamala Bell, the vice president of AAEA. She says morale among the teachers in the district has dropped drastically as they worry about managing the higher health care costs.

    “We are hearing of teachers saying that they just cannot stretch the already tight budget that they already have because they are living paycheck to paycheck and that teacher paycheck is not stretching,” said Bell.

    Bell says that the teachers had to deal with harsh budget cuts earlier in the year, and now they are facing this.

    “Teachers are in a full-on state of panic. Teachers are frustrated, teachers are angry, there are some teachers that are feeling just an overall feeling of despair,” Bell added.

    Klein says he hopes the district does something to help teachers.

    "Providing more money towards the healthcare premium cost or giving us really decent raises to offset some of that cost,” said Klein.

    Ann Arbor public schools sent us a statement about all of this saying:

    "We are currently in the collective bargaining process so we do not yet know what the costs will be for the final health care options."

    The union and school district will resume talks at the negotiating table on Friday.

    Related Search

    Ann ArborTeacher salary concernsHealth insurance ratesEducation union negotiationsBudget cuts in educationHealth insurance

    Comments / 2

    Add a Comment
    Susan Heimbaugh-Brown
    2d ago
    A2 stop with voting dem!!! and you dumb teachers fall for it every time!! started with woke and dei
    Marcus Mahan
    2d ago
    Welcome to the Harris economy! You pay more for less! If she’s elected it will be worse
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Both Vance and Walz will host Tucson events this week
    Arizona Luminaria22 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Fewer teens are getting their driver's licenses — but why?
    WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News6 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 18 Months for PPP Loan Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia12 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Preparing for potential health effects with daylight saving time ending soon
    WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News2 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria21 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune13 days ago
    Tuberculosis infected 8 million people last year, the most WHO has ever tracked
    WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News9 hours ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Why Do Cats Follow You Into the Bathroom? Unveiling Their Secret Reasons
    Vision Pet Care3 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney16 days ago
    AC Transit Expands Automated Camera Enforcement to Bus Stops
    Alameda Post21 days ago
    Former President Donald Trump holding rally in Warren on Friday
    WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News12 hours ago
    One-on-one with Rep. Elissa Slotkin about the economy, immigration and more
    WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News9 hours ago
    JP Morgan sues California man for defrauding them out of $116,063 through ATM glitch
    The HD Post1 day ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune16 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Consumer alert issued regarding new limits on rent hikes
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Sources: Police captain fired from borough force
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago
    DeSantis assails Amendment 4 at Jacksonville church
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena7 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today27 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA27 days ago
    Small business grants up to $100,000 –  applications due soon
    The HD Post7 days ago
    Migrant children arriving in Denver alone, without families, shelter worker says
    David Heitz2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy