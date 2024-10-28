Open in App
    Is it finally time to get rid of daylight saving time? People sound off

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s3UIP_0wP9HLiu00

    Daylight saving time started as part of an effort to conserve energy during World War I. It encouraged people to stay outside longer so they used less electricity.

    But once it came, it never left. Daylight saving time ends on Sunday, Nov. 3 and we'll fall back. That means earlier sunsets and more time in darkness.

    Now, people are saying they're ready to say goodbye.

    "I don't think they should have it," Robert told us.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DMJt6_0wP9HLiu00 WXYZ

    "It's a pain just trying to adapt to that twice a year every year," another woman told us.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zdaTX_0wP9HLiu00 WXYZ

    Daylight saving time has been a hot topic of discussion for years now. We asked people on our Facebook page what they thought, and hundreds commented with arguments for and against the time change.

    Derek wrote, "Get rid of it. I don't like it getting dark at 5:30. No motivation to do anything when it gets dark out."

    Melissa wrote, "I literally just changed the time on my big clock last weekend because it's such a pain to change. Should've just kept it the way it was. Just keep one time and stop changing it."

    "I ultimately think that we're going to do away with it," Robert added.

    Sleep specialist Dr. Anita Shelgikar said she hopes Robert is right.

    "It's best for our health and our internal clock is more completely aligned with the timing of the sun and position of the sun. That alignment happens best with permanent standard time," Shelgikar said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cGKP2_0wP9HLiu00 WXYZ

    Our internal body clock stays on time through exposure to sunlight.

    Shelgiker said it's not just an annoyance for people, it can actually be life-threatening for some.

    "Higher risk of stroke, hospital admissions, increased inflammatory markers which is a response to stress, increased traffic fatalities," she said.

    But will it ever change? That final decision is left up to lawmakers.

