    Gas in Michigan drop to its lowest average price since February

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hAc46_0wP90QAz00

    Gas prices in metro Detroit dropped 15 cents over the past week, according to the latest data from AAA Michigan.

    The agency reports that gas prices in the state are averaging $3.12 per gallon. That's 34 cents less than this time last month and 22 cents less than this time last year.

    AAA said that these prices are the lowest since February in the state.

    In metro Detroit, gas prices dropped about 11 cents to an average of $3.20 per gallon. That's 18 cents less than this time lats year.

    "Motorists across Michigan are seeing much lower prices at the pump," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If demand continues to fall, alongside increasing gasoline stocks, gas prices may continue to drop."

    • Most expensive gas price averages:  Ann Arbor ($3.20), Metro Detroit ($3.20), Marquette ($3.19)
    • Least expensive gas price averages: Benton Harbor ($3.01), Flint ($3.02), Grand Rapids ($3.04)

    Harold Clark
    7h ago
    Lemme know when it's $2.25 again......like it was under Trump.
    Kelsey Wedge
    1d ago
    nothing but a scam
