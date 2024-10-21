WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
University of Michigan's gun ban will stand after court declines to hear appeal
By Associated Press,1 days ago
Comments / 6
Add a Comment
Pam Smith
1d ago
Josh S
1d ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News16 hours ago
Uncovering Florida28 days ago
Man who questioned Trump on pet-eating lies during Univision town hall admits he is now voting for Harris
The Independent4 days ago
Mississippi News Group20 hours ago
‘Just not fair’: Michigan mom speaks out after Grand Valley State University sends son $84K bill for FOIA files he requested — about an investigation he’s involved in
moneywise.com1 day ago
WWJ News Radio2 days ago
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News2 days ago
HuffPost1 day ago
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News1 day ago
Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
Edmond Thorne4 days ago
Uncovering Florida27 days ago
Mississippi News Group21 days ago
Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News5 days ago
Jacksonville Today5 days ago
The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel21 hours ago
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News19 hours ago
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News7 days ago
Jacksonville Today18 days ago
Uncovering Florida25 days ago
Jacksonville Today7 days ago
David Heitz10 days ago
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News7 days ago
Camilo Díaz29 days ago
Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News6 days ago
Dianna Carney8 days ago
Jacksonville Today13 days ago
The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel20 hours ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.