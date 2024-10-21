Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

    University of Michigan's gun ban will stand after court declines to hear appeal

    By Associated Press,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HqjXi_0wGBy5ue00

    ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A ban on guns at the University of Michigan will stand after the state Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal from a man who said the policy violates the Constitution.

    The 4-2 order Friday means a 2023 Michigan Court of Appeals decision in favor of the university stands.

    The appeals court was asked to look at the university's 2001 gun ban, after the U.S. Supreme Court in 2022 expanded gun rights.

    “The efficacy of gun bans as a public safety measure is a matter of debate,” the appeals court said. “However, because the university is a school, and thus a sensitive place, it is up to the policy-maker — the university in this case — to determine how to address that public safety concern.”

    The Michigan Supreme Court's most conservative members, justices David Viviano and Brian Zahra, wanted to take the case. They said the appeals court wrongly analyzed it, leaving a “near total ban of firearms on a large section of Ann Arbor.”

    Comments / 6
    Add a Comment
    Pam Smith
    1d ago
    And Ann Arbor is a Sanctuary City now!😳
    Josh S
    1d ago
    how's that legal?
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Man wants answers after being booted from Harris event without explanation
    WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News16 hours ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Man who questioned Trump on pet-eating lies during Univision town hall admits he is now voting for Harris
    The Independent4 days ago
    West Point Man Arrested in Significant Drug Bust in Clay County
    Mississippi News Group20 hours ago
    ‘Just not fair’: Michigan mom speaks out after Grand Valley State University sends son $84K bill for FOIA files he requested — about an investigation he’s involved in
    moneywise.com1 day ago
    Man rescued after trying to swim to Canada across the Detroit River Monday morning
    WWJ News Radio2 days ago
    WATCH LIVE: Vice President Kamala Harris will be back in metro Detroit today
    WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News2 days ago
    Kamala Harris Brings The House Down With Weed Gummies Comment
    HuffPost1 day ago
    Voters, election admin & political experts speak on navigating misinformation
    WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News1 day ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    Florida Housing Market Plummets: Unsold Homes Pile Up Amid Market Forces, New Laws & Hurricanes
    Edmond Thorne4 days ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Baldwyn Woman Charged with Possession of Crack Cocaine
    Mississippi News Group21 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    Why people should consider Sober October, according to a doctor
    WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News5 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel21 hours ago
    Former President Donald Trump holding rallies in Michigan on Friday and Saturday
    WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News19 hours ago
    Former President Barack Obama coming to Detroit on Tuesday
    WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News7 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Unions face a moment of truth in Michigan in this year's presidential race
    WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News7 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    How cleaning supplies can impact your health and tips to lower exposure
    WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News6 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel20 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy