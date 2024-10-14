Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

    Tickets on sale now for 2025 Detroit Auto Show

    By Kellen Voss,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2plsog_0w6CEhUF00

    If you're looking to attend the Detroit Auto Show next year, tickets are now on sale.

    Tickets for the Charity Preview (Jan. 10) the Industry Days (Jan. 15-16) and the Public Show (Jan. 11-20) at Huntington Place are now on sale at this link .

    According to a media release from the auto show, prices for the tickets are as follows:

    • Charity Preview: $400 each or $700 for a pair, with money going towards Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan, The Children's Center, The Children's Foundation, Detroit Auto Dealers Association Charitable Found Fund, Detroit PAL, and University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children's Hospital.
    • Industry Days: $40 each, with exclusive industry access on both days from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
    • Public Show: $20 each for adults, $12 for adults 65 or older, $10 for kids ages 3-12, $50 for a family pass, advance group sales for 30 or more (purchased before 9 a.m. on Jan. 11) for $12 and tickets for kids 2 and under are free.

    WATCH OUR PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Detroit Auto Show announces dates for 2025 show

    Detroit Auto Show announces dates for 2025 show; tickets on sale October 14

    Here's a quick layout of the schedule for the Auto Show next winter:

    • Media Day, Friday, Jan. 10
    • Charity Preview, Friday, Jan. 10
    • Industry Days and AutoMobili-D, Wednesday, Jan. 15 and Thursday, Jan. 16 (Exclusive Industy Access 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.)
    • Mobility Global Forum, Wednesday, Jan. 15 and Thursday, Jan. 16
    • Future Leaders Forum, Wednesday, Jan. 15 and Thursday, Jan. 16
    • Public Show, Saturday, Jan. 11 through Monday, Jan. 20

    “The 2025 Detroit Auto Show is squarely focused on generating excitement about vehicles,” said Detroit Auto Show Chairman Karl Zimmermann in the release. “Show visitors can expect more opportunities to interact with the latest vehicles and technologies, including the addition of a second indoor track. Industry Days and the Mobility Global Forum will incorporate a move from ‘think-tank’ programming to ‘do-tank’ programming showcasing the progress being made in the mobility space. And, the new Future Leaders Forum will encourage students of today, to become industry leaders of tomorrow.”

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Congressman, local leaders want answers over Detroit hospital abuse, suicide
    WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News6 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Pharmacist explains driving forces behind Walgreens closures
    WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    Comedian Nikki Glaser coming to the Fisher Theatre on April 11
    WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News7 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato20 hours ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen7 days ago
    Kamala Harris coming to Detroit on Tuesday for live talk with Charlamagne
    WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News5 days ago
    Protesters demand Kellogg remove artificial colors from cereals
    WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News20 hours ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune27 days ago
    This Popular Restaurant in Illinois claims to have the best Chicken Tenders in the world
    Chicago Food King19 days ago
    Ranking the Top 10 Fast Food French Fries From Worst To Best
    Nick Davies12 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post12 hours ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Lions fans recreate Ford Field in their front yard
    WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News10 hours ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post27 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson8 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen11 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama28 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz9 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune8 days ago
    'Prayer Up For Hutch': Gmac Cash writes song after Aidan Hutchinson's injury
    WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News2 days ago
    Is this the best Hamburger in Illinos?
    Chicago Food King24 days ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney27 days ago
    Priscilla Presley To Share Stories and Memories At The Show At Agua Caliente Resort In December.
    Palm Springs Tribune3 days ago
    Movie review: ‘The Outrun’ runs away with the title of 2024’s hidden gem
    The Lantern11 days ago
    Delta unveils new cabin upgrades coming to airplanes over the next few years
    WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy