Vice President Kamala Harris coming to Oakland County on Friday

Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Michigan on Friday, this time heading to Oakland County for a campaign stop, the Harris campaign confirmed to 7 News Detroit.

According to the Harris campaign, this will be her sixth trip to Michigan since she became the presidential nominee.

Harris will also be in Detroit on Tuesday for a live radio conversation with Charlamagne tha God that will air on iHeartRadio.

The visit comes on the heels of several stops by both campaigns. Republican Vice Presidential nominee JD Vance and former President Donald Trump were both in Detroit last week, and Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Tim Walz was in Macomb County on Friday.