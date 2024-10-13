Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

    Vice President Kamala Harris coming to Oakland County on Friday

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X1RuY_0w54jWwr00

    Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Michigan on Friday, this time heading to Oakland County for a campaign stop, the Harris campaign confirmed to 7 News Detroit.

    According to the Harris campaign, this will be her sixth trip to Michigan since she became the presidential nominee.

    Harris will also be in Detroit on Tuesday for a live radio conversation with Charlamagne tha God that will air on iHeartRadio.

    The visit comes on the heels of several stops by both campaigns. Republican Vice Presidential nominee JD Vance and former President Donald Trump were both in Detroit last week, and Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Tim Walz was in Macomb County on Friday.

    Comments / 83
    Add a Comment
    ak
    2d ago
    Stay away we don’t want you here.
    Willie Mc.
    2d ago
    Her and Witchmer can share Doritos with each other
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    'Don't come back': Trump triggers outrage for bashing Detroit — at an event in Detroit
    Raw Story5 days ago
    Michigan Newspaper Forced to Set Record Straight After Trump Claims Again He Was 'Man of the Year': 'He Was Not'
    Latin Times4 days ago
    Donald Trump holding a rally in Detroit on Friday at Huntington Place
    WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News9 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Poll shows Republican voters are tiring of Trump and much prefer JD Vance
    the-independent.com6 days ago
    COVID-19 Treatment Recalled Nationwide Due to Serious Health Risk
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon2 days ago
    Police searching for suspect who shot and killed a man after they 'exchanged words' at a party in Detroit
    WWJ News Radio4 days ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bosom Buddies' Actress Wendy Jo Sperber: 2 Decades After Her Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato29 days ago
    Comedian Nikki Glaser coming to the Fisher Theatre on April 11
    WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News6 days ago
    Severe geomagnetic storm could bring Northern Lights to all of Michigan tonight
    WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News5 days ago
    Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn’t been confirmed can vote the full ballot
    Arizona Luminaria23 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Republican accused of 'deceiving' Black voters with ad showing wrong election date
    Raw Story1 day ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz6 days ago
    30-year study aims at finding answers to cancer diagnoses in Black woman
    WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News5 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza4 days ago
    Pharmacist explains driving forces behind Walgreens closures
    WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News4 hours ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Kamala Harris Allegedly Outwitted by Joe Biden
    digitalchew.com4 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune25 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Unpasteurized apple cider can carry health risks; what to know this fall
    WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News8 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post13 days ago
    $59K Lottery Wins in Florida! Tickets Sold in Broward and a Local Publix
    Akeena2 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz21 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy