Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

    Jewish, Arab American communities reflect on one year of war amid rising hate

    By Whitney Burney, Brian Schwartz,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x4qX3_0vxu4WGo00

    Monday marks one year since Hamas terrorists attacked a music festival in Israel killing around 1,200 men, women and children, the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust.

    RELATED STORY: War rages on multiple fronts as Israel marks a year since Hamas' Oct. 7 attack

    War rages on multiple fronts as Israel marks a year since Hamas' Oct. 7 attack

    Following the attack, Hamas took 254 people hostage including 12 Americans into Gaza. After killing more than half of them over the last year, about 101 of the hostages are still being held today.

    The attack sparked a war that has now been fought for a full year and resulted in the deaths of 42,000 Palestinians, many of them civilians and refugees completely removed from the fighting.

    The war has brought about a rise in Islamophobia and antisemitism across the nation and here at home.

    Around 4 a.m. Monday, The Max M. Fischer Federation Building, which is used by the Jewish Federation of Detroit, was vandalized.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1garpv_0vxu4WGo00 WXYZ

    "We left this up for people to see. We want the world to see," said David Kurzmann who is the senior director of community affairs for the Jewish Federation of Detroit. "I certainly hope the general community sees this as an eye-opening moment that this hate has unfortunately come to our front door."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hHT0v_0vxu4WGo00 WXYZ

    Using red and black spray paint, the vandals tagged the words "Free Palestine", "F*** Israel" and "Intifada" on windows, sidewalks, and doors. They also sprayed over the building's call box and a security camera.

    The FBI and Bloomfield Township Police are now investigating the incident.

    "The language that’s used is such that makes us feel a sense of both fear and anger. To see the word Intifada on the building, that brings back memories of the second Intifada in the early 2000s when buses were blown up by suicide bombers," said Kurzmann.

    Kurzmann says this is now the third time their building has been vandalized in the last year.

    "It’s saddening, heart wrenching knowing that this has happened and knowing what has happened this past year and there’s still fighting going on," said Sylvia Sherman before walking into the building Monday. "To feel like you’re hated all the time is not a really pretty feeling. It’s really hard and you gotta go on but as Jews, we say we’re not going to let this get to us."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bfhoz_0vxu4WGo00 WXYZ

    Sherman says it's her grandfather’s name that adorns the building.

    "I’m not surprised because it is a Jewish building but it’s sickening and when I saw the video this morning I was screaming at home," said Sherman. "I couldn’t believe that someone would do something to such a beautiful building and a place that means so much to so many people."

    As the conflict continues to claim lives overseas and divide communities here in Metro Detroit, calls for peace are renewing.

    Dr. Ammar Ghanem who serves as the vice president of the Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS) spent 17 days working in a hospital in Gaza this spring.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20E67n_0vxu4WGo00 Dr. Ammar Ghanem

    "When we went there, we couldn’t believe what we can see," said Dr. Ghanem.

    Ghanem says in his time at the hospital in Gaza, every person he treated was a civilian and most of them were women and children. He estimated seeing the loss of 50 civilians and 100 or more injuries daily.

    "They have nothing to do with the fighting but civilians are losing their life and paying the cost for this," said Ghanem. "This is the most painful thing to see: a child that - he’s so innocent, doesn’t know what’s going on around him, and not recognize why people are fighting and he’s being hurt."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UstnJ_0vxu4WGo00 Dr. Ammar Ghanem

    Dr. Ghanem says he's hopeful of seeing a ceasefire soon.

    "Everybody deserves to have a life with dignity including Palestinian, Israeli, all Arabs, Lebanese what’s going on now. We wish everybody to live in peace. As a human, that’s my wish now," said Ghanem.

    Where Your Voice Matters

    Contact our newsroom Have a tip, story idea or comment on our coverage? Send us a message. Please be sure to let us know if you'd be willing to talk on camera about the topic. First name Last Name Email Phone number Body Security Check

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    Jeffrey Selco
    1d ago
    CAIR has been exposed for making up Islamophobia incidents. CAIR most likely gets it's money from Middle Eastern countries like Iran, Qatar, and possibly other terror funding organizations.
    Zack Ayala
    1d ago
    to Whitney Burney and Brian Schwartz you both are liars, racists, fascists and nazis . Hamas was not to attack the musical festival but to attack the military stations but it was a mistake of them to take civilians as hostages. Hamas did not kill 1200 people on October 7th, 2023 nor did they kill more than half of the hostages as you claimed in your article, the israeli army killed many of the 1200 people, also the israeli army killed all the 150 hostages by shelling the Palestinian homes where these hostages were hiding you should read what the istaeli press reported on who killed the 1200 people and who killed the hostages. some of the israeli press tells the truth . you should change it or admit your mistakes , journalists should be honest, truthful and always report the truth
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    How Americans Feel About Israel, Palestine and U.S. Relations a Year From the October 7 Attacks
    Latin Times1 day ago
    Opinion: After Oct. 7 attack, why do so many Americans side with terrorists over Israel?
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Full List of Latin American Leaders Backing Hamas, Iran One Year After Terror Groups' Oct. 7 Attack
    Latin Times2 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks18 days ago
    PM says ‘we must stand with Jewish community’ as he marks October 7 anniversary
    The Independent2 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida20 days ago
    Lebanese Americans hope class action lawsuit will help reunite families
    WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News5 days ago
    ‘This Terror Attack Is Ongoing’: Mother of Israeli Hostage Brutalized By Hamas Speaks to CNN a Year After Daughter Was Taken
    Mediaite1 day ago
    Russia sentences Michigan man to 6+ years in prison for fighting in Ukraine
    WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News2 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News22 days ago
    Melania Trump Opens Up About Whether Barron Is ‘Autistic’ in Memoir
    TheDailyBeast4 days ago
    Anti-Israel demonstrators set up camp outside Jewish congressman’s home
    The Hill1 day ago
    US launches airstrikes by fighter jets and ships on Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels
    The Associated Press5 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Given 30 Year Sentence for Secretly Recording Minors in Cabins
    J. Souza21 days ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Trump Speech Goes Wildly Off the Rails as He Compares Himself to a Fly
    The New Republic2 days ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria6 hours ago
    Denver council takes the 'feminine' out of menstrual care products
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Hamas will rise 'like a phoenix' from the ashes, leader-in-exile says
    Reuters1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Anti-Israel Protesters at Columbia University Chant ‘Resistance Is Glorious’ on Anniversary of October 7
    Mediaite1 day ago
    Huge explosion hits Karachi airport in Pakistan
    THE STANDARD2 days ago
    Hunger grows among active duty military
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA20 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio23 hours ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy