Security guard in custody after food delivery dispute turns deadly

A dispute over food delivery turned deadly Sunday night. Detroit police said one man is in custody after shooting and killing another man during the altercation.

It happened at Detroit Manufacturing Systems on Southfield Road on the city's west side.

Lacriesa Banks told 7 News Detroit she rushed to Detroit Manufacturing Systems where her son Harmond Ulmer, 31, had worked for the past two years.

She learned her son had been shot by the company's security guard. Banks said she had a chance to speak with some of her son's co-workers.

"They also said that that particular guard that shot my son was always aggressive and very rude and cocky with everyone," Banks said.

Detroit police aren't sharing many details, but the department said around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, an altercation took place between two men. Gun fire was exchanged. One man died.

Banks said the incident was over food delivery. She said her son had a friend drop off some food for him on his lunch break. The security guard didn't allow the friend onto the property, and that's a safety protocol.

However, she said when her son drove to the gate to pick up the food, things escalated.

"When he got down there to get the food, it was two guards that basically was muttering like, don't have her come back up here. They was exchanging words. And one of them pulled out a gun. My son was only shot one time," Banks said.

"Speaking to the head detective several times, this morning, it was confirmed that my son was never aggressive. That it was indeed the security guards that was the aggressor and that pulled the gun. They said my son pulled the gun afterwards."

Detroit police told 7 News Detroit who drew their weapon first is under investigation.

Ulmer's co-worker, Tamia Banks, said "Everybody in the plant is scared. Nobody wanted to come back to work today."

"They hosted a meeting as soon as we got here and was trying to figure out, ya know, they was offering counselors and stuff, but a lot of people was saying we shouldn't have came to work today," she explained.

CJ Brown, another co-worker, said "I knew him. We used to work on the line together. We used to work on the one line down there. Yeah, he was cool. Solid dude.

When asked what justice looks like to her, Ulmer's mother said "Justice is making sure they get charged and do time for this. This was very unnecessary."

"I am going to make sure to the fullest of my extent with every breath in my body, every blood boiling through me, that I am going to make sure that those two gentlemen do time," she continued.

Detroit Manufacturing Systems released the following statement:

We are saddened and shocked by what happened to Harmond Ulmer at our Detroit facility on the evening of October 6, and we extend our deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones.



The safety and security of our employees is our top priority. We are fully cooperating with local authorities to provide all necessary information regarding this isolated incident that occurred between Mr. Ulmer and an employee of a third-party security company.



We understand the impact this event may have on our employees, and we are providing grief counseling services to offer emotional support and guidance. As this is an ongoing investigation, we will continue to cooperate with the Detroit Police Department.