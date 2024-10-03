Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

    Woman injured, shots fired in Dearborn early morning barricade situation

    By Kellen Voss,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kckl3_0vso9XcV00

    Dearborn Police have an apartment surrounded after a suspect injured a woman and fired a gun early Thursday morning.

    It happened at an apartment in the 5500 block of Nottingham Court. Officers responded around 2:50 a.m. for a potential domestic violence situation.

    Corporal Dan Bartok told reporters that a woman in the home suffered a minor injury to the face after she was physically assaulted by the suspect. She was treated and released, telling police a domestic violence situation escalated before shots were fired and a male suspect fled the area. Police did not release how the victim and the suspect knew each other at this time.

    "We have deployed all our assets to the scene," Bartok said. "We have deployed our SWAT team to the scene, our negotiators to the scene, our drone team on the scene, special operations, investigators, and we continue to work the scene right now."

    Police said the apartment area is secured, but the suspect is not in custody as of 7:30 a.m.

    Chopper 7 shows video of barricade situation in Dearborn

    Chopper 7 shows video of barricade situation in Dearborn

    This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes readily available.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    MC C
    2d ago
    The slow decline of Dearborn is picking up pace. Mayor Hubbard is turning in his grave
    harley johnson
    2d ago
    Worked in Dearborn for 33 years..Lived next to it for 50 years..This Dearborn isn't like the old Dearborn which was a GREAT safe and clean city..Sad to see it go down like so many others. Should have stood your ground better.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Baldwyn Woman Charged with Possession of Crack Cocaine
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    Woman is about to order the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito from Taco Bell. Then she notices the description
    NewsNinja4 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Florida Health Department Cautions Use of COVID-19 Vaccines Amid Concerns About Safety
    Uncovering Florida22 days ago
    Two of America’s Most Dangerous Bridges Are in North Carolina
    Town Talks7 days ago
    Woman who fell ill from implants after double mastectomy fights for new law
    WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News2 days ago
    Lebanese Americans hope class action lawsuit will help reunite families
    WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News2 days ago
    Two charged for abandoned hospital break-in, copper theft
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel18 days ago
    These North Carolina Grocery Stores Are Ranked Among the Best in the U.S.
    Town Talks8 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    18-year-old woman killed by wanted suspect in Cleburne shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 days ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA9 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile6 days ago
    A 6-year-old boy went home with a black eye after being bullied on his Chesterfield school bus
    Margaret Minnicks13 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute3 days ago
    Spunky Little Chihuahua Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz4 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute2 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today16 hours ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama17 days ago
    Murder Suspect Arrested in Mansfield Shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt7 hours ago
    Barbie-themed party at Mott Children's Hospital leaves patient feeling hopeful
    WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News1 day ago
    Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives in Denton County
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt27 days ago
    Cleburne Woman Charged with Fatal Stabbing of Father-in-Law
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt6 days ago
    Jamo could've celebrated MNF win anywhere, he spent it with Detroit diner staff
    WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News1 day ago
    Ex-Mayor Guilty of Health Benefits Fraud, Concealing Income
    Morristown Minute5 days ago
    Lake Lewisville Recovery: 20-year-old's Body Found
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt4 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney16 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt1 day ago
    Yellowstone downshifts search for missing hiker from ‘rescue’ to ‘recovery’
    WyoFile3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy