A traveler checks the arrivals and departures board at Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport on Friday, July 19, 2024. (Max Schulte / WXXI News )

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration has allowed flights to resume, lifting a nationwide ground stop caused by communications problems.

The FAA had grounded all flights nationwide Friday afternoon, causing hundreds of flights to be diverted. Officials cited “extraordinary circumstances” caused by communications problems at regional air traffic control centers.

Flights in and out of the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport remained a mixed bag Saturday morning with widespread cancellations and delays.

An FAA computer problem is considered outside the control of the airlines — much like the weather.

So the only thing the airlines are obligated to do is to offer free rebooking on another flight for travelers that want to continue to their destinations or a refund if their flight was canceled and they decide not to take the trip.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy blamed a communications issue affecting the regional air traffic control centers that direct planes between airports nationwide. This was the first nationwide ground stop since January 2023 when a key FAA computer system malfunctioned. Before that the last time had been after the Sept. 11, 2011 terrorist attacks.

Locally, airport director Andy Moore said that he checked with air traffic control Friday evening and, "our radar systems are fine."

"We're in good shape. But we can't speak for other airports of FAA systems across the country," he said, but added that people should check with the airlines and continue to monitor the situation. "It's impacting every airport across the country right now."

The arrivals continued locally until 5:30 p.m., then delays and cancellations began to mount. Airlines were delaying flights until it became clear they had to cancel, he said, with planes and crews increasingly stranded in other airports from previously delayed flights.

"There's a lot of questions right now, and not a lot of answers as to what the airline schedules are going to be the rest of the night," Moore said.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin said there was no indication yet that “this was a nefarious attack against us. It’s just a telecommunications outage.”

“Everybody’s safe,” Mullin said. "There’s no reason to be concerned about your loved ones if they’re flying."

Includes reporting by Deputy Editor Brian Sharp.