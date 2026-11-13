Demolition crews have been busy on East Main Street in downtown Rochester today as they dismantle the last remaining wall of a former McDonald's that's being torn down to create a pedestrian plaza.

The city's Main Street Commons is part of a wave of construction projects happening on East Main Street between Clinton Avenue and St. Paul Street.

The demolition of 170-172 E. Main St. has been no simple job. The 1970s-era steel frame structure was anchored into the older foundations and sub-basements of the adjacent buildings, which meant it had to be dismantled piece by piece.

City officials expect Main Street Commons to be completed by 2028. It was one of five projects advanced using the $10 million in state Downtown Revitalization Initiative money the city was awarded in 2021.