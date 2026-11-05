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Strong Museum announces 2026 Toy Hall of Fame inductees

By Michael Jones,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lRzCd_1GnHeRbb00
The 2026 inductees to the Strong Museum of Play's National Toy Hall of Fame. (Image provided / Strong National Museum of Play)

Here’s some news for kids of all ages. The Strong Museum of Play’s National Toy Hall of Fame announced its class of 2026 Thursday.

The inductees are Care Bears, the Pokémon Trading Game, bingo, and a playground favorite — the slide.

The winners emerged from a field of 12 finalists that included Tickle Me Elmo and Yahtzee. Maybe next year for those.

The National Toy Hall of Fame showcases both new and historic versions of toys beloved by generations. Scholars believe versions of the slide have been around for centuries.

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