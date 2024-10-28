Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WWLP

    Brush fire burns for third day, over 100 acres in Salem

    By Emma McCorkindaleMadeline Wilson,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C8E4Y_0wPAZSzZ00

    SALEM, Mass. (WWLP) – The dry conditions mean we are still at an elevated risk for brush fires.

    Crews put out brush fire on Granby Road in Chicopee

    In Salem, a large brush fire has been burning since Saturday night, snarling traffic during the peak tourism season in the city as Halloween approaches. The fire is burning off Highland Avenue, behind a Walmart store.

    As of the last update on Sunday, flames have spread over at least 100 acres.

    Fire officials say that they’re using helicopter water drops, MEMA assets, and mutual aid from surrounding cities and towns to fight the fire, but they are saying that they expect the fire to continue for some time.

    Local News Headlines

    River Road in Sturbridge back open after motor vehicle crash, fire

    Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree being cut down in Massachusetts

    Monson Superintendent Cheryl Clarke announces retirement

    Northfield house destroyed in second alarm fire

    WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 to provide local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Watch the 22News Digital Edition weekdays at 4 p.m. on WWLP.com.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

    Related Search

    Brush fire updatesLocal news coverageFirefighting techniquesBrush fireWildfire risksGranby road

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    2 brothers left living a ‘nightmare’ after crash kills entire family
    WWLP1 day ago
    Brush fire warning continues in Massachusetts
    WWLP19 hours ago
    ‘Heartbroken’: Young daughter of San Francisco 49ers cornerback dies
    WWLP22 hours ago
    ‘Home Improvement’ star arrested for DUI once again: ‘I’m sorry I like to drink’
    WWLP21 hours ago
    Police investigating crash on East Hawley Road in Hawley
    WWLP2 days ago
    Middleton brush fire expected to burn for multiple days
    WWLP2 days ago
    Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree being cut down in Massachusetts
    WWLP2 days ago
    Group assaults man they claimed was a ‘pedophile’ at Texas grocery store, police say
    WWLP19 hours ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    River Road in Sturbridge back open after motor vehicle crash, fire
    WWLP2 days ago
    State buys South Texas ranch to build its own border wall
    WWLP16 hours ago
    Kansas woman dies after backing into airplane propeller
    WWLP1 day ago
    Do you remember the Massachusetts October snowstorm of 2011?
    WWLP1 day ago
    New basketball courts at Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee honor late officer
    WWLP2 days ago
    Two men found dead at Cape Cod beach
    WWLP2 days ago
    Investigators Think They Found the Source of the Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak
    Thomas Smith5 days ago
    Historic Amherst home being relocated to new lot
    WWLP1 day ago
    Portion of Route 20 in West Springfield closed for construction
    WWLP1 day ago
    Woman survives snake bite, 2 weeks in Australian wilderness
    WWLP20 hours ago
    Wildfires on the increase in Massachusetts
    WWLP1 day ago
    “I am going to keep moving forward,” Mayor Sarno diagnosed with cancer
    WWLP1 day ago
    University investigating viral ‘Diddy’ Halloween costume with blackface
    WWLP1 day ago
    Crash on Ponders Hollow Road in Westfield sparks fire, power outages
    WWLP22 hours ago
    Flags at half-staff in Massachusetts in honor of State Rep. Susan Williams Gifford
    WWLP1 day ago
    Starbucks discontinuing olive oil coffee that sparked side effect complaints
    WWLP18 hours ago
    National Cat Day: Share your photos with 22News!
    WWLP1 day ago
    Funeral held for Pittsfield Police Officer Michael Silver
    WWLP22 hours ago
    City extends search for new Holyoke police chief after one finalist withdrew
    WWLP2 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Arson fires set on multiple floors at former Vibra Hospital in Springfield
    WWLP2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy