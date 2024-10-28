Brush fire burns for third day, over 100 acres in Salem

SALEM, Mass. (WWLP) – The dry conditions mean we are still at an elevated risk for brush fires.

In Salem, a large brush fire has been burning since Saturday night, snarling traffic during the peak tourism season in the city as Halloween approaches. The fire is burning off Highland Avenue, behind a Walmart store.

As of the last update on Sunday, flames have spread over at least 100 acres.

Fire officials say that they’re using helicopter water drops, MEMA assets, and mutual aid from surrounding cities and towns to fight the fire, but they are saying that they expect the fire to continue for some time.

Local News Headlines

WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 to provide local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Watch the 22News Digital Edition weekdays at 4 p.m. on WWLP.com.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.