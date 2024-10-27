Ludlow Police and Fire to host open house

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – On Sunday, the Ludlow community can get to know the first responders in their neighborhood.

Ludlow Police and Fire will host an open house from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ludlow police safety complex. Community members are encouraged to attend as first responders will share a variety of educational demonstrations for attendees.

The event will include emergency vehicle displays, fire prevention games, and a water rescue demonstration. Attendees will also get the chance to participate in a K-9 meet and greet.

Community members are encouraged to bring cameras as there will be plenty of photo opportunities.

