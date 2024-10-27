Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WWLP

    Ludlow Police and Fire to host open house

    By Victoria Buddie,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OIz4i_0wNriDTS00

    LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – On Sunday, the Ludlow community can get to know the first responders in their neighborhood.

    Ludlow officers recognized for helping save a life on Lyon Street

    Ludlow Police and Fire will host an open house from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ludlow police safety complex. Community members are encouraged to attend as first responders will share a variety of educational demonstrations for attendees.

    The event will include emergency vehicle displays, fire prevention games, and a water rescue demonstration. Attendees will also get the chance to participate in a K-9 meet and greet.

    Community members are encouraged to bring cameras as there will be plenty of photo opportunities.

    Local News Headlines

    Crews put out brush fire on Granby Road in Chicopee

    Springfield Thunderbirds faced off against Hershey Bears

    Semi-truck catches fire on Plainfield Street in Chicopee

    Trunk-or-Treat, community food drive being held in Feeding Hills

    WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 to provide local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Watch the 22News Digital Edition weekdays at 4 p.m. on WWLP.com.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

    Related Search

    Police and fire open houseCommunity safety educationEmergency vehicle displaysLaw enforcementGranby roadPlainfield street

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Couple marries in Austin hospital after wedding day ER visit
    WWLP1 day ago
    Two men found dead at Cape Cod beach
    WWLP4 hours ago
    Dorchester resident wins $1 million in lottery game
    WWLP2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    Semi-truck catches fire on Plainfield Street in Chicopee
    WWLP1 day ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 hours ago
    Ribbon cutting held for Bertera Auto Group in West Springfield
    WWLP2 days ago
    Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno announces cancer diagnosis
    WWLP2 days ago
    High Winds Injure 100s on Cruise Ship, Leading to One Passenger's Death
    J. Souza53 minutes ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group27 days ago
    13 year-old dies subway surfing doing ‘awful’ TikTok challenge
    WWLP2 days ago
    West Springfield St. Patrick’s Committee hosts trivia fundraiser
    WWLP2 days ago
    PHOTOS: Bobcat caught on camera jogging in Ware
    WWLP2 days ago
    Pet tortoise, missing over 2 months, found 100 feet from Oklahoma home
    WWLP18 hours ago
    DPH warning residents to prepare for spike in respiratory viruses
    WWLP2 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post23 days ago
    New basketball courts at Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee honor late officer
    WWLP16 hours ago
    Latino Excellence Awards honor Western Massachusetts lawmakers and residents
    WWLP2 days ago
    Crews worked to put out brush fire in Hampden
    WWLP1 day ago
    River Road in Sturbridge back open after motor vehicle crash, fire
    WWLPlast hour
    Will you have a three-payday November? How to tell
    WWLP1 day ago
    Fire officials list top 3 tips to help prevent brush fires
    WWLP2 days ago
    Does the elevator’s ‘door close’ button actually do anything?
    WWLP1 day ago
    New Hampshire men arrested after loaded firearm, drugs seized in Palmer
    WWLP2 days ago
    Search underway for murder suspect after man told 911 bear chased him off a cliff
    WWLP19 hours ago
    Police investigating crash on East Hawley Road in Hawley
    WWLP3 hours ago
    What is GivingTuesday, and when is it?
    WWLP2 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz18 days ago
    31st annual Rays of Hope Walk & Run to kick off in Springfield
    WWLP1 day ago
    Life in Federal Prison for New Mexico Drug Trafficking Sinaloa Cartel Leader Alex Barraza aka Smiley
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily23 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy