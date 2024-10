African-American Female Professor Award Association honors women of color in higher education

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The African-American Female Professor Award Association honored women of color in higher education Saturday evening.

The association is hosting its third annual University and College Presidents Ball in downtown Springfield. It is recognizing the females who are creating opportunities for women of color.

Malcolm X’s daughter was the keynote speaker and was honored with the Legacy Award. Those with the association hope to continue inspiring women of color.

“I recognize that black female professors are underrepresented so I wanted to do something to celebrate them, honor them, and let them know how much they’re appreciated,” Traci Talbert, Founder & President of the African-American Female Professor Award Association told 22News.

African-American female professors make up 2 % of faculty in higher education. The association aims to provide more opportunities and scholarships to young women.

