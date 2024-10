Spooky Safari returns to Forest Park for trick-or-treat fun

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Trick-or-treaters and their families got to show off their Halloween spirit on Saturday at the Zoo at Forest Park.

The annual ‘Spooky Safari’ event kicked off around 10 a.m. with families decked out in their best Halloween costumes. About 600 tickets were sold and 300 kids got a chance to delight in their ghastly and macabre costumes!

Children and their families followed the trick-or-treat trail around the Zoo for a scavenger hunt and even got to transform into their favorite creatures with a face painter on site.

“The kids who come in, they go along the trail, meet some animal friends,” expressed Sarah Tsitso the Executive Director at the Zoo in Forest Park & Education Center. “But, they also get to pick up some fun things like, toys, books. We have crafts. We have a face painter here, and we have, of course, Halloween candy!”

Trick-or-treaters pet and fed some of the animals before the Zoo closes for the season after the final weekend of October. While the Zoo closes the animals will remain there for the winter, and the money made from Saturday’s event will help care for those animals throughout the winter season.

