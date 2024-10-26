Chicopee Chamber of Commerce hosts 4th annual Thriller 5K

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Halloween is right around the corner and The Greater Chicopee Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual “Chicopee Thriller 5K” on Saturday morning at the Grise Funeral Home on Springfield Street.

“This event is one of the biggest community events that the chamber does. It is open to the public and each year the race benefits a different nonprofit member,” said Melissa Breor, the executive director of the Greater Chicopee Chamber of Commerce. “This is the biggest turnout that we have had in my three years doing it so it shows that this is a cause that means a lot to people.”

According to the Greater Chicopee Chamber of Commerce, each year, the Thriller 5K benefits a different Chicopee Chamber nonprofit member. In honor of October being Domestic Violence Awareness month, half of all the proceeds will go to benefit Alianza DV Services.

Alianza was founded in 1980 and is dedicated to assisting, supporting, and empowering those whose lives are affected by domestic violence. They have assisted over 30,000 individuals who were seeking refuge from abuse by providing a 24-hour crisis hotline, emergency shelter placement, individual safety planning, medical support, therapy, childcare, and court-based assistance.

The National Institutes of Health reported that as many as one in four women and one in nine men in the U.S. are victims of domestic violence.

“The awareness is so important and we do not want anyone to feel they are experiencing harm and have no one to turn to or don’t know where to turn to for support. The support can just be we listen we believe, make referrals and we assist in any way we can,” said Carmen Nieves, with Alianza DV Services.

If you or a loved one is experiencing domestic violence, do not be afraid to talk to someone and get help. Alianza DV Services says you can reach out to their hotline at (413)536-1628.

