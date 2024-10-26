Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WWLP

    Dorchester resident wins $1 million in lottery game

    By John Budenas,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06z4uI_0wMyOpV200

    DORCHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – A Dorchester resident has claimed a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “300X” instant ticket game.

    Final weekend for “The Great Halloween Drive-Thru”

    Emanuel Correia selected the cash option for his prize, opting for a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes. He says that his first priority with the winnings will be purchasing a new home, a dream that his lottery win has made possible.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MUzTQ_0wMyOpV200
    Courtesy of the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission

    The winning ticket was purchased at Star 50 Convenience, located at 303 Geneva Avenue in Dorchester. As a result, the store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket, bringing an added benefit to the local business.

    Local News Headlines

    Crews work to put out brush fire in Hampden

    Monson Savings Bank makes $1,000 donation to CLUBOH

    Annual Halloween Party and Parade being held at Forest Park

    National Pumpkin Day: When to buy and to carve

    WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 to provide local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Watch the 22News Digital Edition weekdays at 4 p.m. on WWLP.com.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

    Related Search

    Geneva AvenueLottery winnersNew home purchaseMassachusetts state lotteryDorchesterInstant ticket games

    Comments / 9

    Add a Comment
    Doreen Semler
    13h ago
    I love hearing this not to someone made of money congrats 👏
    Maggie
    21h ago
    Congratulations 🎉
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Chicopee man wins $1 million prize on holiday lottery ticket
    WWLP2 days ago
    Westfield State University announces death of student
    WWLP4 days ago
    Wilbraham police seek public’s help in identifying dine-and-dash suspect
    WWLP2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    Beloved Massachusetts Eatery Officially Named Best Steakhouse In The State
    WXKS Kiss 10810 days ago
    What’s The Worst American Car Ever Made?
    Jalopnik2 days ago
    Brockton Residents Prepare To Say Goodbye To Last Stop & Shop In City
    iheart.com3 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato16 hours ago
    Ribbon cutting held for Bertera Auto Group in West Springfield
    WWLP2 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Two men found dead at Cape Cod beach
    WWLP2 hours ago
    Free shredding event at bankESB in Easthampton
    WWLP2 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Massachusetts man arrested in connection to fatal May shooting in Elmira
    WWLP4 days ago
    This 1938 video of woman speaking on cellphone might hint at the possibility of time travel
    Upworthy1 day ago
    13 year-old dies subway surfing doing ‘awful’ TikTok challenge
    WWLP2 days ago
    Search underway for murder suspect after man told 911 bear chased him off a cliff
    WWLP17 hours ago
    DPH warning residents to prepare for spike in respiratory viruses
    WWLP2 days ago
    Man Who Bought Kanye West’s $57 Million Mansion For $21 Million Says Rapper’s Alterations To Turn It Into A ‘Bomb Shelter’ Were ‘Really Dumb’
    uInterview.com5 days ago
    Semi-truck catches fire on Plainfield Street in Chicopee
    WWLP1 day ago
    Couple marries in Austin hospital after wedding day ER visit
    WWLP1 day ago
    Suspect arrested after police target three Massachusetts homes for trafficking fentanyl and cocaine
    WWLP3 days ago
    Video shows how Missouri elder lived in home with 175 cats
    WWLP3 days ago
    Holyoke teen reported missing since September, last seen in NYC
    WWLP3 days ago
    Chicago Based Sandwich Chain is set to potentially open a new Florida location
    Akeena20 hours ago
    Westfield police warn residents of uptick in car break-ins
    WWLP2 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    Wisconsin pizzeria apologizes after customers get high from pizzas accidentally contaminated with THC
    WWLP2 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    West Springfield St. Patrick’s Committee hosts trivia fundraiser
    WWLP2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy