Dorchester resident wins $1 million in lottery game

DORCHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – A Dorchester resident has claimed a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “300X” instant ticket game.

Emanuel Correia selected the cash option for his prize, opting for a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes. He says that his first priority with the winnings will be purchasing a new home, a dream that his lottery win has made possible.

Courtesy of the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission

The winning ticket was purchased at Star 50 Convenience, located at 303 Geneva Avenue in Dorchester. As a result, the store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket, bringing an added benefit to the local business.

