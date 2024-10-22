Motor vehicle crash deaths increase for teen drivers in U.S.

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Recent statistics have found that new teen drivers are twice as likely as adult drivers to be involved in deadly crashes.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), motor vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death for teens in the United States, with a 30% increase in fatalities among 15- to 18-year-old drivers from 2013 to 2022.

In Massachusetts, there were 20,532 crashes involving young drivers (ages 16 to 20) in 2023 where 4,762 resulted in injuries and 47 were deadly. Some of those crashes are attributed to high-risk behaviors such as drug or alcohol impairment, not wearing a seat belt, speeding, and distracted driving.

AAA Northeast is bringing awareness to the issue as part of National Teen Driver Safety Week , which runs from Oct. 20 to 26. Parents and guardians are encouraged to discuss motor vehicle safety practices with their teen drivers as well as the Massachusetts’ junior operator laws .

“Teen drivers need to truly understand the rules of the road – and what’s at stake if they don’t follow them – before parents hand over the keys,” said Mark Schieldrop, spokesperson for AAA Northeast. “It’s important for parents to not only model safe driving behaviors but to also talk often with their teens about the choices they make behind the wheel – because a single split-second decision can change lives.”

“Even if your teen doesn’t appear to be listening to you, how you drive and what you teach them about driving is an important influence on their driving behavior,” said Shannon Roberts, Associate Professor of Industrial Engineering. “Learn what you can about how to teach your teen the right things because driving skills – whether good or bad – are learned behaviors that turn into habits. Let’s teach teens the right driving habits.”

“Parents play a critical role on Teens’ safe driving behaviors. They supervise most of the teen’s practice driving, and this practice driving is crucial for giving teens diverse experiences, and for jointly setting safety norms and expectations,” said Anuj K. Pradhan, Assistant Professor of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering. “Parents can help teens with driving skills that go beyond vehicle handling, such as hazard recognition and attention maintenance skills. Many vehicles also come equipped with advanced technologies that may not be taught about as part of driver education – and so parents can fill an important role here in teaching the teens about safe and appropriate use of these technologies.”

AAA suggests these tips when talking to teens about driving safety:

Buckle up. Wearing a seat belt is the best protection you can give yourself in the event of a crash. Approximately half of teen drivers who die in crashes are unbuckled, according to NHTSA. Teen drivers should also make sure all passengers are buckled up before heading to their destinations.

Wearing a seat belt is the best protection you can give yourself in the event of a crash. Approximately half of teen drivers who die in crashes are unbuckled, according to NHTSA. Teen drivers should also make sure all passengers are buckled up before heading to their destinations. Obey the speed limit. Speeding is especially deadly for teens with less experience. Approximately one-third of teen drivers involved in fatal crashes are speeding at the time of a crash, NHTSA data shows.

Speeding is especially deadly for teens with less experience. Approximately one-third of teen drivers involved in fatal crashes are speeding at the time of a crash, NHTSA data shows. Ditch the distractions. Distracted driving can take on many forms beyond texting and talking on a cellphone. Eating, drinking and applying makeup are also dangerous. Taking your eyes off the road for just a few seconds could cost a life.

Distracted driving can take on many forms beyond texting and talking on a cellphone. Eating, drinking and applying makeup are also dangerous. Taking your eyes off the road for just a few seconds could cost a life. Don’t drive impaired. It’s illegal – and deadly – to drink and drive. Approximately 1 in 5 teens involved in a fatal crash have alcohol in their systems, according to NHTSA. Alcohol isn’t the only substance that can keep teens from driving safely; cannabis and other drugs affect a driver’s ability to react to their surroundings.

It’s illegal – and deadly – to drink and drive. Approximately 1 in 5 teens involved in a fatal crash have alcohol in their systems, according to NHTSA. Alcohol isn’t the only substance that can keep teens from driving safely; cannabis and other drugs affect a driver’s ability to react to their surroundings. Limit passengers. Research shows the risk of a fatal crash dramatically increases when teen passengers accompany a teen driver, but having a parent or guardian in the car decreases the risk of a deadly crash.

