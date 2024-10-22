Overnight ramp closure on I-91 in Holyoke Tuesday night

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Drivers should be prepared for delays and detours due to a ramp closure in Holyoke on I-91 Tuesday night.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) crews will be doing work and the on-ramp to I-91 southbound from Route 141 (Easthampton Road) in Holyoke will be closed from 9:00 p.m. Tuesday to 5:00 a.m. Wednesday. I-91 southbound exit 15 will be closed for various short-term intervals throughout the night.

Traffic will be detoured southbound on Route 141 (Easthampton Road), left onto Route 5 (Northampton Street), left onto Route 141 (Hampden Street), and then left onto the ramp to I-91 southbound.

Signs and messaging will be in place to guide drivers.

