Free financial literacy workshop for veterans

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– Military veterans are invited to attend a free financial literacy workshop on Tuesday or Wednesday.

‘Operation Moneywise’ is being hosted by Springfield Partners for Community Action (Springfield Partners) in an effort to help veterans and their families achieve economic stability. Veterans can receive financial advice, such as how to prepare a financial action plan, set goals for savings as well as housing counseling, and other social services and government benefits for local veterans.

Veterans who attend will receive a stipend and a free tablet.

The event takes place on Tuesday and Wednesday, October 22 & 23 from 10:30am to 2:30pm at the Springfield Partners offices at 721 State Street in Springfield.

