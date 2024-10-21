Open in App
    Free financial literacy workshop for veterans

    By Amy Phillips,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Azhvw_0wGFvXpi00

    SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– Military veterans are invited to attend a free financial literacy workshop on Tuesday or Wednesday.

    ‘Operation Moneywise’ is being hosted by Springfield Partners for Community Action (Springfield Partners) in an effort to help veterans and their families achieve economic stability. Veterans can receive financial advice, such as how to prepare a financial action plan, set goals for savings as well as housing counseling, and other social services and government benefits for local veterans.

    National prescription take back day Saturday

    Veterans who attend will receive a stipend and a free tablet.

    The event takes place on Tuesday and Wednesday, October 22 & 23 from 10:30am to 2:30pm at the Springfield Partners offices at 721 State Street in Springfield.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

