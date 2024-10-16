Crews work to repair water main break in downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews are working on a water main break in downtown Springfield Wednesday morning.

The water main break happened sometime before 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday on State Street outside of the Roderick Ireland Courthouse.

Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte told 22News that the water department is there working to fix it. According to the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission, traffic will re-open on State Street as follows:

One northbound lane is now open on E. Columbus from Union St to the I-91 North on-ramp.

State Street from E. Columbus to MGM Way (MGM State St. entrance) to E. Columbus will be closed.

State St. from MGM Way (MGM State St entrance) to Main St. will be open.

The I-91 North on-ramp is currently open and will not be impacted.

W. Columbus will be open and will not be impacted.

This traffic pattern is expected to last for the next few days. The water main break has been isolated at this time.

Springfield courthouses will be closed on Wednesday due to flooding in the garage and no water. This pertains to the Springfield District Court, Hampden Superior Court, Springfield Juvenile Court, and the Western Housing Court- Springfield Session.

22News will continue to follow this story as more information becomes available.

