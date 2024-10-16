Groundbreaking ceremony for new water treatment plant in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission will be breaking ground on Wednesday on the new West Parish Water Treatment Plant in Westfield.

The commission is constructing the new West Parish Water Treatment Plant to replace aging infrastructure, improve resiliency, and resolve ongoing water quality issues caused by climate change.

According to the City of Springfield, this plant will serve 250,000 people in the region including Springfield. The new plant is scheduled to be complete in fall 2028 and will replace the existing treatment facility that was last modernized in 1974.

Following the groundbreaking ceremony, the commission will host a public Open House and facility tours from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. There will be free buses available to and from the Open House for those who may not be able or wish to drive.

Mayor Domenic Sarno, the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission, Senator Edward Markey, Congressman Richard Neal, and more will be at the groundbreaking.

Mayor Domenic Sarno states, “I commend the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission for reaching this exciting milestone. This project reflects the pride that Springfield has long held in its world-class water supply for over 100 years, and its constant vision and hard work towards building a better future. Water is essential to everyday life, to our economy, and to public health and safety, and the new West Parish Water Treatment Plant will ensure that our residents can depend on safe drinking water for generations to come.”

